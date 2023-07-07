Andrew Milligan: A new inflation regime requires new portfolios for investors

The danger is that this is the precursor to a new inflation regime. While the initial interest rate response has percolated through the financial markets, the danger is that central banks are only halfway to dealing with some complex problems.

Headline consumer price inflation recently reached multi-decade highs across the major economies. In one sense, this is not a great surprise; Russia's rash decision to invade Ukraine resulted in a massive surge in food and energy costs.

However, central banker views that ‘inflation would be transitory' have proven wide of the mark.

The breadth of price increases across manufactured goods and especially service sector prices has been alarming.

This reflects two aspects which economists are struggling to understand. The first is the complicated structural changes taking place in labour markets as a result of the Covid shock.

The second is the effect of the massive increases in liquidity injected by central banks into the financial system over the past decade.

Not only is there a growing realisation that inflation will be sticky, higher for longer, well into 2024, but also a growing debate about whether inflation can return sustainably to central bank targets.

Investors would be advised to consider the transition to a new inflation regime, more volatile than in the past, and running at a higher level than experienced across the last two decades.

Inflation shocks can appear from a growing number of sources.

Examples would include: climate change, with high food prices even before the shift to the El Niño weather pattern; new technology such as AI, with the potential to upend large parts of the labour market; the transition of supply chains in the unpleasant environment of antagonistic US-China relations; the growing rise of populist politics where governments promise to protect their citizens from dangerous times, as shown by the re-election of Erdoğan in Turkey, or Trump's campaign in the US.

Central banks' response

Central banks have responded slowly but inexorably. Averaging the official interest rates across all the major economies, these have risen from about zero at the start of 2023 to about 3.75% in May, and look set for over 4% by the summer. Policy makers are successfully dampening economic growth.

Their model focuses on core inflation which responds to wages which respond to tighter labour markets.

This flies in the face of politics and debt.

What government is willing to allow a major recession to appear?

Which central bank is willing to allow a financial crisis in the face of the historically high levels of government, corporate and household debt?

The interest rate shock has percolated through financial markets.

Gilt yields are their highest for 15 years, and analysts forecast a profits recession across many parts of the equity market, even though oligopolistic returns from a few sectors hold up indices overall.

More questions are being asked about commercial real estate, affected not just by a re-pricing of debt servicing costs but also existential threats from a mix of social and climate related pressures.

What price a formerly premium grade office in the face of new environmental regulations and rapidly changing decisions on where employees will work?

The next phase of the realignment of asset prices will come about when central bank policy decisions interact with a stressed financial system.

Central banks need to wind back on the dramatic expansion of their balance sheets, fast approaching $24trn across the US, Europe and Japan.

A short-lived QE to QT experiment in 2019-20 had to halt in the face of the Ukraine war.

More policy makers are warnings about growing risks, for example the Bank of England said: "In 2023, there is a need for urgent international action to reduce risks in non-bank finance," and the IMF: "Fighting inflation and safeguarding financial stability have become more complex with the recent banking sector pressures," and especially the Bank for International Settlements' warning: "Years of fighting economic crises have created conditions that are pushing the limits of stability when it comes to the international financial system."

The Federal Reserve may have contained the regional banking crisis, but its solutions open the door to bankers to take even larger risks in coming years.

Investor portfolios need careful planning in these circumstances.

Historical correlations are less useful in an environment of volatile inflation.

The obvious example is the failure of the 60/40 portfolio in 2022, and questions still about the role of fixed income as a 'risk free asset'.

Historical experience does not work well when new structural factors appear; the obvious example would be commercial real estate performing in the 1970-80s inflation episode, but failing to do so this time.

Analysis of policy making is more complicated when, for example, central bankers are being asked to address inflation and growth and financial sector and climate risks.

Yes, history tells us that equity markets are a long-term hedge against inflation, but they can under-perform significantly during the early adjustment years.

A focus on inflation protection and on quality, across all asset classes, is worth examining in the face of all these pressures.

Andrew Milligan is an investment consultant and adviser