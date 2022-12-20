Most small and mid-caps link exec pay to ESG performance

80% reported ESG factors as supportive of shareholder returns, either through driving distinct value or by creating resilience within a business' response to incoming risks.

In their second annual UK ESG Review, SIFA Strategy and Peel Hunt found this was backed up by 78% of survey respondents agreeing that the responsibility to address ESG matters sat at the top of an organisation's structure, reflecting the need for integration throughout an organisation's entirety.

Environmental, social, and governance factors were all largely considered as similarly significant to valuations and performance - around four-fifths of respondents considered each area as consequential to financial performance.

Environmental, social, and governance factors were all largely considered as similarly significant to valuations and performance - around four-fifths of respondents considered each area as consequential to financial performance.

Yet it was social factors that saw the biggest increase in attention, with Covid cited as a key driver of this.

Overall, 71% of those surveyed believe ESG issues will continue to stay high on the list for allocating time and resources despite the current economic and political headwinds.

Incoming regulation was high on the list of drivers, with two-thirds feeling significant pressure from both mandatory and merely expected rulings - "It is often a regulatory requirement like TCFD, s172, etc. that are pushing people into ESG. Those are the real things that our board is focused on."



Yet just 56% of respondents stated that ESG was embedded within their organisation's overarching strategy, and a mere 13% felt that this had then made its way into subsequent business operations.



But it is clear from the survey that it is not just regulatory pressure to implement ESG programmes that is garnering executive attention - 86% of respondents referenced the pressure to meet the growing moral expectations of customers, consumers, and wider society.

Likewise, when the gaze is turned inwards, the study recognises that attracting and retaining talent no longer resides in competitive pay.

Around 65% of respondents voiced the pressure from its workforce to not only be having strong environmental, social, and governance standards with the products and services they are providing to market but also in the way it treats its own staff.

One of those surveyed said: "Being a progressive company is attractive for younger people in particular.

If we were doing a risk matrix, people would be the biggest material risk to the business, and retaining and attracting them is therefore critical and one of the tools in our tool kit is being a responsible business."

Fergus Wylie of SIFA Strategy commented: "This is our second annual research into the status of ESG within mid and small-cap companies and we have noted a significant uplift in the influence of ESG over the last year, which is noteworthy considering the many other issues management teams are facing from the tougher economic conditions.

"ESG is often viewed with a focus on the environment, but what the research shows is that social issues and how companies consider and behave toward their workforce, consumers, and customers are of equal, if not more, importance. This is going to create new management and data challenges in the future."

