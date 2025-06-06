Chikara's Richard Aston: Japan's dividend resilience amid tariff turbulence

Punitive tariffs will lead to rising input costs, supply chain disruptions and consumer spending concerns. These pressures will make it much harder for stocks worldwide to grow earnings and, consequently, shareholder distributions in the manner envisaged prior to the policies proposed by the Trump administration. BoJ slashes growth forecast amid US tariffs as it holds rates at 0.5% However, companies in Japan, which have been steadily increasing dividends as part of a wider improvement in corporate governance, are in a stronger position financially to maintain their payouts during ...