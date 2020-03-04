Coupland Cardiff
India's corporate tax cut: A defining moment for the next decade?
'Radical' cuts could pay off domestically
The Japanese sector driving market returns over the next ten years
The Japanese sector driving market returns over the next ten years
What does a declining population mean for Japan?
The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.
Coupland Cardiff CEO: India is the new Japan - but with better demographics
Positions EMs outlook for next 12 months
BNY Mellon IM hires head of UK wealth managers and private banks
Replaces Hugo Wheeler
Coupland Cardiff launches India fund backing domestic growth
Eighth fund for firm
Investing off-piste in Asia: Three markets worthy of attention
Finding opportunities in less well-known markets
Why treating Asia as an emerging market is 'double jeopardy'
Structural growth in region
What can new Japanese mid- and small-cap index offer investors?
At the end of October, the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nikkei announced they are to launch a new index - the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index - in early 2017.
Coupland Cardiff seeks to raise £20m for Japan Income & Growth trust
Seeking to improve liquidity
Angus Coupland: Being underweight Asia is risky position
Angus Coupland, CIO of Coupland Cardiff Asset Management, explains why being underweight Asia is the riskiest allocation decision in global equities today.
Coupland Cardiff targets £200m with Japan Income & Growth trust launch
For manager Richard Aston
Hedge fund partner to join Coupland Cardiff
Asia specialist Coupland Cardiff Asset Management is taking over an Asian small cap fund managed by Stone Drum Partners, with manager Charlie Erith also moving across.
Aberdeen to seed Coupland Cardiff Japan Income fund
Aberdeen Asset Management's multi-manager team is to seed specialist Asian equity house Coupland Cardiff's Japan Income & Growth fund when it launches tomorrow.
Coupland Cardiff to launch Japan Income & Growth fund
Asian equity boutique Coupland Cardiff is set to add a Japanese income fund to its range in the New Year.
A niche player in a big marketplace
BOUTIQUE FOCUS
How Coupland Cardiff doubled assets as markets fell
BOUTIQUE FOCUS