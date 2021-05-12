Investors beware: Are your battery investments powered correctly?

Batteries are going to be undeniably pivotal if the world is to hit its ambitious net-zero emissions targets, but investors must exploit this trend in the right way.

The European Commission considers batteries as "absolutely crucial" in the fight against climate change, which could tempt investors to believe any company involved in battery development and production will produce gains for their clients.

Some of the world's largest carmakers are taking bold steps, with GM recently striking up an alliance with Nikola Motor Company, an electric truck start-up owned by US-listed Nikola Corporation, that has caught the auto industry's attention with its hydrogen and battery-powered vehicles.

Global battery production is rising rapidly. In 2017, global electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers produced an estimated 30 gigawatt-hours of storage, according to McKinsey, a figure which was up 60% on the prior year. By 2040, it expects this figure to rise to 1,200 gigawatt-hours for Europe alone.

Asia is by far the leading force in battery production, with only 3% of global demand for EV batteries in 2018 supplied by companies outside of China, Japan and Korea.

But investors who believe Asian battery manufacturers are a one-way bet could be overlooking the pitfalls of backing hardware.

Deconstructing the supply chain

Picking a winner in a fast-moving, burgeoning sector such as battery production is fraught with risk.

Our view is that some of the batteries being made today could be redundant in a year or two as advancements in technology propel certain production processes over others.

Instead, we believe that gaining exposure to metals that are extremely likely to be required in any form of battery makes for a more solid investment.

We recently acquired Alpha HPA which has seen its share price almost double this year. The company has developed technology to deliver high-purity critical metals to the battery sector at less than half the cost of traditional suppliers.

Its production of alumina (commonly known as aluminium) to purity levels of 99.99%, without the need for mining, makes it compelling for battery producers to include the firm in their respective supply chains.

The important point about aluminium is that its inclusion in battery production significantly reduces costs as less of the expensive metals, such as cobalt, are used.

This has been taken onboard by GM, whose next generation 'Ultium' batteries contain aluminium rather than just the rarer, pricier metals.

Picking trends not winners

This focus on metals rather than battery makers is clearly a strategy other investors subscribe to as well.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, which invests in natural resources, has risen nearly 160% in the past year, while several funds have also been recently launched to capture investors' desire for metals.

We have held Australian-listed Nickel Mines, which has a dominant position in nickel mining in Indonesia, for roughly two years and, thanks in part to a rise of more than 170% in the past year, is now one of the fund's top ten holdings.

In spite of these huge gains, we are comfortable with our exposure to this company and the wider trend.

There will inevitably be some volatility in the price of metals as the supply and demand balance invariably shifts, but this feels like a more acceptable level of risk to take compared to investments in hardware.

Picking the 'next Tesla', or the equivalent in the battery-making world, has its pitfalls and there are risks associated with proprietary technology.

GM's endorsement of the aforementioned Nikola Motor Company might give some investors comfort, but short seller Hindenburg Research's report into the firm in September 2020 prompted a steep fall in its shares.

Essentially, the belief in proprietary technology can quickly deflate but the components, that all battery makers need, appear to be part of a more sustainable green energy super cycle.

Angus Coupland is portfolio manager of the CC Asia Alpha Fund

