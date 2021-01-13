Columbia Threadneedle's Lizarondo joins Coupland Cardiff as discretionary sales head

Coupland Cardiff Asset Management (CCAM) has expanded its UK sales team with the addition of Alvin Lizarondo from Columbia Threadneedle.

Lizarondo joins the Asian equities specialist as head of discretionary sales, reporting to CEO Richard Cardiff. He will work within the UK sales team alongside James Cameron, who joined the firm from Aberdeen Asset Management in 2018.

CEO Cardiff said the firm was "keen to ensure that our staff are of the highest calibre". "Alvin has some great experience, a proven track record and a deep understanding of the markets we invest in and the clients we work with," he said.

"2020 was obviously a very difficult year for numerous reasons. However, our approach of managing capacity constrained, performance focused funds, paid off as we generated very strong returns for investors.

"Many of our investors recognise that Asian markets are among the fastest growing in the world. Asian equities are experiencing a sustained period of growth and, as a specialist, we believe we are perfectly placed to help investors benefit from this trend."

Lizarondo joined Columbia Threadneedle as a graduate trainee in September 2011, moving to a sales support role two years later and eventually becoming discretionary sales manager responsible for London-based clients in 2015.

Lizarondo said: "Investment prospects across Asia remain compelling and this is a great opportunity to grow with an investment house of CCAM's pedigree and to engage with clients seeking to diversify and enhance their portfolios."

CCAM has more than $4bn in assets under management and offers UK investors five open-ended funds - CC Asia Alpha, CC Asia Evolution, CC Indian Subcontinent, CC Japan Alpha and CC Japan Income & Growth - as well as the CC Japan Income & Growth Trust.