Coupland Cardiff AM rebrands as Chikara

The rebrand does not affect the portfolio managers, the way funds are managed, or the investments of its clients.

According to the firm, the new name is symbolic of the pedigree of the business in managing Indian, Japanese, global emerging markets and wider Asian equities. In Japanese Chikara means ‘strength', while in India Chikara is a harmonic instrument.

The change is part of the business "re-investing in its future", the firm said, as a "contemporary institutional asset management organisation".

The Irish UCITS umbrella fund is now known as Chikara Funds, while the UK listed investment trust remains as CC Japan Income & Growth trust.

In March 2023, along with its new head of operations Chirag Damani, the company announced the expansion of its investment capabilities with the appointment of a global emerging markets equity team.

Headed up by established investor Jonathan Asante and his colleagues from Stewart Investors, the company will shortly be launching a UCITS fund and, where appropriate, managed accounts for this team.

Chikara manages assets on behalf of pension funds, family offices and other institutions.

This includes the $525m Chikara Japan Income and Growth strategy, managed by Richard Aston.

Since its launch in 2013 to the end of June 2023, the UCITS fund has returned 221% in yen versus the index return of 203%, and the corresponding investment trust, CC Japan Income & Growth trust, is the second-best performing Japanese equity fund over three years.

The Chikara Indian Subcontinent fund, meanwhile, has tripled in size over the past year to around $60m and is up 13% year-to-date versus the index return of 6%, and 64% since its November 2018 inception.

James Tollemache, CEO of Chikara, said: "Changing the company name to Chikara marks a new era for the organisation as we continue to demonstrate the clear value proposition we offer to our investors as a contemporary institutional asset manager.

"We look forward to talking to investors about Chikara, which has meanings attributed to both strength and harmony - two words that encapsulate the bedrock of our beliefs.