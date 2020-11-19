No rest for the wicked: Why corporate Japan is showing resilience in the middle of the pandemic

Throughout recent history, Japan has endured its fair share of financial crises and shown itself to be prone to natural disasters and, indeed, epidemics.

These circumstances have - unsurprisingly - ingrained a mindset of "always being prepared for the unexpected" into the country's corporate culture.

Although Japanese government policy is unwinding the extremes of this management style, an air of caution remains - firms like to retain a cash safety net in place for the bad times.

And the benefits of this approach could not be clearer than right now.

While the current situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has created a difficult operating backdrop, the reaction from corporates to the sharp earnings decline has been notably different to that of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

This is evidence of the progress being made by improving the financial health and overall corporate governance considerations during the intervening years.

For example, Japanese companies raised a total of ¥9trn through public share offerings in the immediate aftermath of the profits decline in 2008-09 but, so far at least, have shown little inclination to do so in 2020.

This is the case despite the equity market rebound since March making this more appealing.

There are a number of reasons which underpin this, the first of which is the strong capital position in the Japanese banking sector, which itself has no requirement for equity financing and is consequently in a stronger position to provide loans to support corporate cashflow.

A second reason is the considerably healthier financial position of many companies which now have larger cash resources readily available than they had prior to 2008 which is enabling them to better absorb the effects of the current downturn.

This has impacted on shareholder returns where we continue to see a superior stability in the aggregate dividend expectations in Japan in comparison to other major equity markets.

Share buybacks had dropped sharply from the peak levels announced in FY19 with the period from April to June seeing a significant fall in announcements compared to the previous year as companies manage their near-term liquidity requirements amid the general uncertainties that prevail.

Data from Daiwa Securities indicates that aggregate dividends are likely to be flat year-on-year for FY19 and see just a very small decline in FY20. This ability to continue paying out more-or-less as usual stands in stark contrast to the West, where large dividends cuts are a dime a dozen.

Just look at the banking sector. In a massive blow to UK investors, Barclays, Santander, Lloyds, NatWest, Standard Chartered, and HSBC collectively scrapped their 2020 dividends at the beginning of April 2020 on the Bank of England's request.

Meanwhile, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Holdings - two of Japan's largest financial institutions - have committed to maintaining dividend levels year-on-year.

Likewise, while dividends have dried up at European telecoms players such as Proximus, Telia and Orange, their Japanese equivalents like NTT, KDDI, and Softbank Corp have announced plans to increase annual payouts.