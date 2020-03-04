construction
A word of warning on China's future
Credit expansion is 'noteworthy'
Allianz GI's Gergel takes profits from large caps to boost mid-cap exposure
Reintroduced British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands to portfolios
Where next for infrastructure trusts and the 'nationalisation debate'?
Managers spooked over prospect of Corbyn premiership
Are infrastructure stocks really 'bond proxies'?
The momentum behind infrastructure equities has slowed over the last 18 months, with concerns over interest rate rises and political factors seemingly undermining the investment case for the asset class.
US v UK utilities: Which are better value?
Over the past quarter, infrastructure globally has endured some highs and lows, with the US, in particular, surging ahead and buoyed by strong economic growth while Europe has faced a series of challenges.
'Bad' Brexit is major risk for Europe
We meet management teams from companies across Europe and they continue to report a positive trading environment.
Sterling sinks to seven-week low as GDP misses expectations causing May rate hike doubts
Sterling fell 0.7% to $1.38
Update: Investment trusts reveal impact of Carillion collapse
Trusts taking hit to NAV
Gallery: The UK's 12 most-shorted stocks
Research from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Why renewable energy is boosting infrastructure funds
Accounts for 24% of our energy needs
How can a value investor buy into technological innovation?
Look for companies exploiting new technologies