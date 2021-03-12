'A sobering first quarter' ahead: UK GDP falls 2.9% in January amid third national lockdown

The UK economy shrank by 2.9% in January this year after it was hit with a third national lockdown, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The fall, which comes one month after a 1.2% uptick in economic growth in December, was 9% below levels last seen before the first lockdown in February last year, and 4% below the initial recovery peak in October 2020.

The services sector dealt the biggest blow to UK GDP having fallen by 3.5% as a direct result of the lockdown. Growth for the sector was down 10.2% compared to February last year and 4.9% below levels seen in October.

Meanwhile, the production sector fell for the first time in eight months at 1.5%. This was 5% below its level in February 2020.

In contrast, construction grew by 0.9% in January, having fallen by 2.9% in December last year. It was one of three out of 20 economic subsectors used by the ONS that experienced positive growth in January, alongside health services and IT.

Economy in reverse gear

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said while it was not surprising to see the UK's economy go back into reverse in January given the lockdown, the bigger question will be what impact this lockdown will have on long-term growth - especially given the "real unlocking of the economy doesn't come until April".

"This is likely to be a very sobering first quarter of economic growth, but for now it is a case of keep calm and carry on," he noted.

"The government and Bank of England will be thinking they just need to get through this first part of the year before the sun is shining once again.

"The incredibly successful vaccine rollout has given hope to an economic rebound in the second half of the year, but it remains to be seen exactly how much of the huge mass of accumulated savings will actually be deployed by consumers."

Paul Dales, chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, believes the 2.9% fall in UK GDP will be the "low point for the year" given the vaccination rollout and the impending reopening of the economy, which will likely trigger a "rapid rebound in activity before long".

"Overall, January's lockdown left the economy in a fairly big hole. But the government's easing roadmap has provided the ladder and the vaccinations are providing the willingness to climb out of it," he reasoned.

"By early next year, we think the economy will be peaking its head out of the top as GDP returns to the pre-pandemic level."