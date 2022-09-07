AIM dividends surprise in H1 after strong 2021 IPO year

Construction materials firm Breedon paid its first ever dividend in the third quarter of last year, followed by a large final payout to investors in May 2022 of 1.6p per share.

Payouts at financials, including asset managers, advisory firms and stockbrokers, recovered, returning to pre-pandemic levels, and increased by a fifth compared to one year prior, making up 22% of total AIM dividends.

The Bank of England implemented curbs on dividends paid by top lenders during the worst months of Covid-19.

UK dividends jump to £37bn in Q2 as the pound stumbles

The food, drink and tobacco sector also delivered strong growth, according to Link Group.

Lower one-off special dividends held back the pace of growth, however, and the underlying rate minus special payments increased to 19.8%, with new listings from a busy IPO market last year boosting gains.

Supreme and food wholesaler Kitwave each added a percentage point to dividend growth in the first six months of 2022.

Figures follow a rapid dividend rebound in 2021 following initial pandemic months, with payouts jumping 39.3% on an underlying basis to £962m. The headline total including very large special dividends jumped 60% to £1.2bn over last year.

Ian Stokes, managing director, corporate markets UK and Europe at Link Group, said that while AIM firms had demonstrated ability to bounce back in 2022, with better dividend payments than expected overall, growth is likely to slow as corporate margins are squeezed.

UK AIM IPOs fall to lowest levels since 2009

"Corporate margins are currently under pressure and a potential recession is on the cards, which will affect both the ability and willingness of AIM companies to return cash to shareholders. Underlying dividend growth in the 2-5% range is achievable if the economic squeeze is not too steep, but headline pay-outs are likely to fall as special dividends are susceptible in downturns," he said.

AIM companies are typically less likely to pay dividends compared to larger main market counterparts, with 33% of companies allocating cash to shareholders compared to 75% of the main market.

Link Group said it expected this figure to improve, however, to approximately 29%, after the segment bottomed out at 22% in 2020.