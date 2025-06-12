Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April

According to data from the Office for National Statistics today (12 June), real GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.7% in the three months to April 2025 compared to the previous quarter. UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain In April, monthly services output fell by 0.4% after growing by 0.4% in March, making it the largest contributor to the decrease in monthly GDP figures. Production also declined by 0.6% in April, following growth of 0.4% the month before, while construction output grew by 0.9% in the month following 0.5% growth in March. The ONS not...