Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April

The UK real GDP contracted by 0.3% in April, with a decline monthly services output acting as a main economic drag.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics today (12 June), real GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.7% in the three months to April 2025 compared to the previous quarter. UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain In April, monthly services output fell by 0.4% after growing by 0.4% in March, making it the largest contributor to the decrease in monthly GDP figures. Production also declined by 0.6% in April, following growth of 0.4% the month before, while construction output grew by 0.9% in the month following 0.5% growth in March. The ONS not...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes