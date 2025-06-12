Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April

Following 0.2% growth in March

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The UK real GDP contracted by 0.3% in April, with a decline monthly services output acting as a main economic drag.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics today (12 June), real GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.7% in the three months to April 2025 compared to the previous quarter. UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain In April, monthly services output fell by 0.4% after growing by 0.4% in March, making it the largest contributor to the decrease in monthly GDP figures. Production also declined by 0.6% in April, following growth of 0.4% the month before, while construction output grew by 0.9% in the month following 0.5% growth in March. The ONS not...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Number of companies switching to UK main market flatlines in past three years

Europe the largest market for AI and big data funds as sector inflows hit record levels in Q1 2025

More on UK

Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April
UK

Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April

Following 0.2% growth in March

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 12 June 2025 • 2 min read
UK budget in a bind as Reeves faces higher taxes or borrowing to cover Spending Review
UK

UK budget in a bind as Reeves faces higher taxes or borrowing to cover Spending Review

Yields could rise

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 12 June 2025 • 2 min read
UK to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027 as billions pledged
UK

UK to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027 as billions pledged

Military, housing and health getting a boost

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 11 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot