UK shows 'first signs' of recovery as economy grows 0.4% in February

The UK economy returned to growth in February, expanding by an estimated 0.4% even as nationwide lockdowns remained in place, although GDP output remained 7.8% below a year earlier, according to the latest figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the service sector grew by 0.2% in February 2021, as wholesale and retail trade sales "picked up a little" but said that, overall, consumer-facing services industries remain "well below" pre-pandemic (February 2020) levels.

However, the production sector grew by 1% in February, as manufacturing picked up by 1.3% following a contraction in January.

The ONS said that both new work and repair & maintenance resulted in a 1.6% uptick in the construction sector in February.

Robert Alster, CIO at investment management firm Close Brothers Asset Management said: "February saw the national lockdown keeping shops, restaurants, and holidays off limits to patrons, which hit profits. In addition, the unwind of pre-Brexit stockpiling and new non-tariff barriers weighed on trade, so it was all but inevitable that GDP growth in February would be lacklustre.

"But it is growth nonetheless, and markets, businesses, and consumers will hope it's the start of stronger economic recovery."

Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco, added: "If the February gain is repeated in March, Q1 GDP would decline by 2.6%, after a gain of 1.3% during 2020 Q4. Given the gradual relaxation of lockdown measures, we expect a strong rebound in Q2."

While Jackson said he expected the "release of pent-up demand" to generate better than average growth during the second half of the year, he warned that any gains may be "tempered" by the ending of the furlough programme on 30 September and the prospect of higher tax rates.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, called the "first signs" of an economic recovery in February "enormously welcome".

"Economic success going forward hinges on not falling back into another wave and further restrictions, while encouraging consumers who may be flush with cash to go out and spend to ensure the recovery is self-fulfilling and does not hit a brick wall," Craig said.

"Once more, the end of the furlough scheme and other support measures must not present too big a bump in the road to disrupt the path back to economic growth."