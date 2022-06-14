Investors brace for slower global growth as European recession expectations grow

Over half (54%) of respondents expect a European recession over the next year.

Investors are even more gloomy on Europe, with over half (54%) of respondents expecting a European recession over the next year, up from 28% in May, according to the BofA European fund manager survey.

Over a third of respondents consider hawkish central banks as the biggest risk for markets, up from only 9% in March. This is followed by a global recession (25%) and inflation (22%).

A net 73% of survey participants expect a slow ease of supply chain disruptions to keep inflation high, while 83% predict above-trend inflation and below-trend growth over the coming 12 months.

A third of investors expect a stronger Chinese economy over the coming year, making this the only major region in which responders see scope for growth to accelerate.

The survey also showed that investors are bracing for EPS downgrades and further de-rating. A large majority (71%) expect rising real bond yields to put further downward pressure on equity multiples, while only 21% think real rates have peaked.

Investors grow jittery on stagflation as bulls go into lockdown

79% of participants believe 12-month forward EPS for Europe will decline as growth slows and margin pressures increase. Meanwhile, over a third of investors think European equities will rebound by at least 5%, with a further 32% expecting the sell-off to continue.

Doubts on cyclicals are starting to fade, with 41% of investors now looking for a rebound in European cyclicals versus defensives, up from 28% in May.

A net 63% expect European value stocks to outperform growth stocks over the coming year, with banks seen as the most undervalued sector in Europe.

The resources sectors, energy and mining, rank second and third, respectively. Real estate is the most unloved sector, followed by personal care and construction. The UK market remains a favourite in Europe, while Italy is the least preferred.