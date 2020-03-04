consolidation
Update: Liontrust set to buy Neptune for £40m
Whole investment team moving over
NCI: Asset management M&A is reducing competitiveness and stunting boutiques
Reducing investor choice
AFH seeks £20m to fund further acquisitions
Five deals in its sights
US fund giant Federated Investors among four considering bid for Hermes IM
'In talks for several months'
BNY Mellon IM to merge three boutiques to create new multi-asset giant
Creates $560bn AUM entity
Rathbones in talks with Smith & Williamson over £2bn merger
Consolidation in the wealth sector
Alliance Trust/RIT merger talks reaction: 'Different mandates will make this a complicated process'
Two very different mandates
Thesis merges away fund pair after Optima range review
Investors voted in favour of the merger
Consolidator firm reveals latest double acquisition
Consolidator AFH Financial has acquired two more advisory firms, bringing its total acquisitions in the last year to twelve.
IFA consolidation wave continues with regional takeover
Tavistock Investments has taken over Duchy Independent Financial Advisers, continuing a wave of consolidation in the IFA market.
Consolidator ramps up acquisition spree with £4.1m deal
Wealth consolidator AFH has made its tenth deal in less than a year with the acquisition of a national advisory firm.
Consolidator AFH makes further £460k acquisition
IFA consolidation business AFH has bought Clarendon Financial Solutions for £461,000.
Adviser consolidator makes eighth acquisition in nine months
Adviser firm consolidator AFH Financial Group has acquired the assets of CIB Wealth Management, including its five advisers and principal, in a deal worth up to £973,000.
Consolidator AFH Financial makes seventh acquisition in eight months
Consolidator AFH Financial has acquired Kidderminster-based advice firm K.L. Plester Financial Services for £1.7m.
Is the era of fund rationalisation coming to an end?
Fund rationalisation may be coming to an end after a few years of groups actively cutting their product ranges, according to Fitch Ratings.
Threadneedle: The era of fund consolidation has arrived
Asset managers are entering an era of fund rationalisation as cost pressures mark the beginning of the end for oversized product ranges, according to Threadneedle's Nick Ring.
Bonham Carter: Active managers must justify their fees
Pressure from cheap passive investment products will put pressure on active managers to justify the fees they charge, said Jupiter's Edward Bonham Carter.