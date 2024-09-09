The current pressures facing asset managers have created a tipping point in the financial services industry.
From the ever-increasing regulatory compliance – with Consumer Duty, Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and Overseas Funds Regime (OFR) being the latest, and largest, pieces of financial regulation introduced over the last 12 months – to rising business costs and competition, asset managers have had to rethink what their future looks like in the sector. Indeed, a study from PwC last year forecast that as many as one in six asset management groups are likely to disappear from the industry over the next two to three years as a result of lower fees and higher turnover, mostly driv...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes