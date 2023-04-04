Rathbones CEO on Investec W&I merger: Scale crucial to beat inflation

Rathbones and Investec W&I today (4 April) announced plans to merge to create a combined discretionary wealth manager with £100bn in investor assets, under the Rathbones brand.

Under the terms of the merger, which is being called a ‘combination' by the two companies, new Rathbones shares will be issued in exchange for 100% of Investec W&I UK's share capital, and implies an equity value of approximately £839m for Investec W&I UK.

Speaking on a call following the announcement, Stockton said while part of the rationale of the deal was about "finding a strategic partner in delivering long term growth", it was also about financial benefits of being a bigger player to compete in the wealth sector.

He said: "[It is about] recognising a need for scale in the industry. This is really important as all of us are facing inflationary pressure and need to provide continual value to our clients and a continual need to be much more efficient in what we do and continue to invest in the business. Scale enables us to do all of those sorts of things."

Stockton said he expects £60m of cost and income synergies over the next three years from the deal, which he said will support earnings, growth, and "a progressive dividend policy".

Asked if there would be job cuts as part of the deal, Stockton said Rathbones was keen to "work with and leverage" the talent pool of current Investec staff, but added "inevitably when you have an organisation coming together with similar size there will be some changes to make".

The Rathbones CEO would not be drawn on whether more acquisitions are planned. But Stockton said he expected further consolidation in the wealth management sector.

He said: "It is recognising that as a business model we will be subject over the next five years to an inflationary environment, with very limited opportunity to pass on any pricing increases. So inevitably, that is going to drive a degree of consolidation in the sector more generally."