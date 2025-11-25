AllianceBernstein's Adam Peters: 'It is business solution to business solution, not product provider to client anymore'

Strategic focus on the UK retail market

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 7 min read

Adam Peters joined AllianceBernstein as head of UK retail at the start of 2025 at a pivotal time for the asset manager’s ambitious plans to build its presence in this space and meet the needs of evolving wealth management businesses.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2025

Women in Investment Awards Ally Q&A: Schroders' Tamsin Evans

More on Asset Managers

Liontrust AM profits fall as share buyback programme launches
Asset Managers

Liontrust AM profits fall as share buyback programme launches

AUMA at £22bn

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 November 2025 • 2 min read
Tatton AUM up almost 30% to £25.8bn during 'strong period of growth'
Asset Managers

Tatton AUM up almost 30% to £25.8bn during 'strong period of growth'

Interim results for the six months to 30 September

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 18 November 2025 • 2 min read
Amundi share price down despite record €2.31trn AUM
Asset Managers

Amundi share price down despite record €2.31trn AUM

Net income of €1.25trn

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot