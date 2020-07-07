Companies House

Europe

Wirecard scandal sparks investor pressure for change in auditing market

EY under fire for role in auditing firm before collapse

clock 07 July 2020 •
Funds

Woodford and Newman shared dividends of £13.8m before closure

Latest accounts show profits fell to £16.2m to 31 March 2019

clock 07 January 2020 •
UK

2019: An appalling year for Woodford

12 months to forget for former star manager

clock 21 October 2019 •
Industry

Company accused of plagiarising investment firm literature and accounts

Uses AIM company's stock ticker

clock 10 October 2019 •
Investment

Troy AM profits climb 25% as AUM nears £10bn

£4.1m paid out to directors

clock 10 January 2018 •
