Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies trust to change name as Artemis appointed manager

In a stock exchange notice today (10 March), the board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies said an application will be made to Companies House to change the trust's name to Artemis UK Future Leaders. Invesco launches S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap ETF In addition, the registered office will now switch to 50 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5NT, while the fund administration service provider will now be The Northern Trust Company. The board went on to reassure shareholders that their holdings will suffer no alterations as a result of the name change. "Existing share ce...