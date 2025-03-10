Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies trust to change name as Artemis appointed manager

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies investment trust will be renamed Artemis UK Future Leaders following the appointment of Artemis Fund Managers as the vehicle's investment manager.
In a stock exchange notice today (10 March), the board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies said an application will be made to Companies House to change the trust's name to Artemis UK Future Leaders. Invesco launches S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap ETF In addition, the registered office will now switch to 50 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5NT, while the fund administration service provider will now be The Northern Trust Company. The board went on to reassure shareholders that their holdings will suffer no alterations as a result of the name change. "Existing share ce...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes