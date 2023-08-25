German watchdog warns of identity fraud from 'Baring' firm

BaFin added that the firm appeared to be providing financial and investment services in Germany without the required authorisation.

In a statement this week (23 August), BaFin said that the firm had been contacting customers of Interactiv Global Brokers on an unsolicited basis and offering to buy shares in Ecological Technologies from them.

However, Baring Private Equity London then told these investors that they would need to own a minimum holding in the shares in Ecological Technologies for the sale to be accepted.

To increase their share, investors were referred to a firm called Seidel Finance, which BaFin has previously accused of distributing shares without the required approvals and authorisation.

BaFin reported that on the firm's website, Baring Private Equity London also uses the names Baring Private Equity Europe, BPE Europe Real Estate and BPEA Europe.

However, none of these names can be found on Companies House, and there is "no evidence of a collaboration with companies bearing similar names and registered with Companies House", said the regulator.

"We therefore assume that Baring Private Equity London is committing identity fraud," concluded BaFin.

Baring Private Equity London appears to be imitating Baring Private Equity Asia, one of the largest Asian private equity firms that was purchased by Swedish firm EQT last year.

BPEA EQT declined to comment.