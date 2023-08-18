Second largest Home REIT tenant begins wind-up process as investment policy vote looms

Home REIT's second largest tenant, Supportive Homes CIC, is set to be dissolved as a company, according to Companies House filings.

A first Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off has been filed for the community interest company, with a document being processed and expected to be available in 10 days.

This notice informs any outstanding creditors of the company that it will imminently be struck off the Companies House register and dissolved, unless an objection is received within two months. 

Two Home REIT tenants enter creditors' voluntary liquidation

According to the most recent public disclosure of Home REIT's top tenants in November 2022, Supportive Homes CIC was the trust's second largest tenant, representing 10.4% of the rent roll and 1,020 beds.

Home REIT has been contacted for comment. 

At the start of August, the former FTSE 250 trust revealed tenants Redemption Project CIC and Serenity Support CIC, which represented 12% of demanded rent in June, had entered into creditors' voluntary liquidations

Redemption Project CIC's liquidation marked the second tied to Gurpaal Singh Judge, who is listed as a director of the vehicle and was also a director of Lotus Sanctuary CIC, to enter a creditors' voluntary liquidation, following Gen Liv UK CIC in March 2023. 

Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

AEW, which has replaced Alvarium as the trust's investment adviser, has proposed changes to the investment policy to allow it to "take steps to assess and stabilise the property portfolio and improve rent collection".

The proposed investment policy overhaul is an attempt to remedy the trust's rent collection issues, which have continued to worsen as the board revealed rent collection for the period from 1 May to 30 June had fallen to just 7%.

Home REIT shareholders will convene for a general meeting on Monday (21 August) to vote on a raft of changes, including a stabilisation period lasting up to three years that will enable the managers to invest in a wider range of assets.

Supportive Homes connection to Pathway Homes Group

Before it went into liquidation, Pathway Homes Group was one of Home REIT's largest aggregators, leasing properties to a number of tenant groups, which in turn provided rooms to vulnerable people. 

Supportive Homes CIC was one of these tenant groups, alongside the now liquidated Gen Liv UK CIC, Dawson Housing and Community Restore CIC, which was only incorporated in October 2022, after Dawson Housing relinquished its leases.

'The circle is collapsing': How a demolished house in Lancashire uncovered Home REIT's broken business model

An Investment Week investigation found several connections between the tenants' directors and Pathway Homes Group associates. 

Lesley June Williams, who was listed as a director with significant control of Supportive Homes CIC from March 2021 to January 2023, is married to Lee Williams, project manager at Pathway Homes Group.

Morag Williams, who shares no family relation, is listed as a director of Supportive Homes and also Community Restore. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also works as an office manager for Clarke & Co Property. Jonathan Clarke, a co-founder of Pathway Homes Group, is listed as a director of that company.

Home REIT's investment policy overhaul reveals depth of issues facing the trust

Pathway Homes Group said each director was "chosen on their own merits", with each company set up as a legal entity in "its own right" and with a board of independent directors.

"Each director will no doubt have made a ‘Declaration of Interest' in accordance with company law, in which any interest or conflict would have been disclosed. The board would then deal as they saw fit, independently of PHG," the firm said.

Trustpilot