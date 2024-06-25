JM Finn and Ravenscroft seek to recover losses in Alvarium Home REIT Advisors wind-up

Wealth manager trio JM Finn, Ravenscroft and Rowan Dartington have been named as creditors seeking to recover losses in the liquidation of Alvarium Home REIT Advisors (AHRA), the former investment adviser of the troubled investment trust.
A statement of affairs notice of a creditors' voluntary liquidation, signed by AHRA chair and former Home REIT CFO James Snape, was filed at Companies House on 21 May, with BABR insolvency practitioners Kirren Keegan and Paul Bailey appointed as joint liquidators. The liquidators established a creditors committee on 23 May, composed of five members, including Snape, who is representing himself, Harcus Parker lawyers Jennifer Morrissey, Edward Argles and Molly Windsor, and Menzies lawyer Laurence Pagden. As an individual member of the committee, Morrissey is representing JM Finn Nomi...
