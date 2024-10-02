Artemis partners get £57m payout despite drop in profits on lower assets

In its accounts filed with Companies House for the year ending 31 December 2023, the firm reported a 6% decrease in AUM from £24.7bn to £23.3bn. This represents a smaller decline compared to 2022, when AUM fell by 16%, dropping from £29.3bn. AUM has rebounded since the end of last year, rising to £24.9bn as of 31 August 2024, according to the company's website. The asset manager said the fall reflected net outflows, which was attributed to the impact of the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment on investor demand for risk assets. Artemis co-founder John Dodd to retire this ...