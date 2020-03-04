Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Ameriprise Financial asset manager

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a global asset manager with offices in 18 countries. The company is part of Ameriprise Financial, a US-based financial services provider. It was formed when Columbia Management merged with Threadneedle Asset Management to create Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015. Services include retail and institutional asset management products.

As of June 2018, it manages £346bn for institutional and retail clients worldwide.

Global equities: identifying tomorrow's 'superstars'
Industry Voice: Neil Robson, Head of Global Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says investors are preoccupied with the prospect of a global downturn. Instead, they should be looking at how technology and other factors are transforming business...

Is the worst over for emerging markets?
Industry Voice: Krishan Selva, Client Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says the main risk for emerging markets is in relation to the global trade war. However, negotiations will continue and the recent market correction provides...

Finding opportunity in Europe's volatility
Industry Voice: Philip Dicken, Head of European Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says the European market is generally efficient, but inefficiencies often appear at times of dislocation and volatility. We aim to take advantage of these and...

Fixation on Brexit misses the bigger picture
Industry Voice: Richard Colwell, Head of UK Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says UK firms which are busy making contingency plans and not waiting for clarity from politicians could prosper, and that going into 2019 there are many undervalued...

It's all eyes on trade for 2019
Industry Voice: William Davies, Global Head of Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, deconstructs the fear factors for 2019, from trade and interest rates to China, emerging markets and geopolitics.