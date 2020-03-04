Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Ameriprise Financial asset manager
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a global asset manager with offices in 18 countries. The company is part of Ameriprise Financial, a US-based financial services provider. It was formed when Columbia Management merged with Threadneedle Asset Management to create Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015. Services include retail and institutional asset management products.
As of June 2018, it manages £346bn for institutional and retail clients worldwide.
Columbia Threadneedle: Women in UK need greater financial empowerment
Ahead of International Women's Day
Industry Voice: Managing liquidity is core to every investment strategy
Whether in certain or uncertain times, well-managed funds containing potentially illiquid assets have a vital place in many investors’ portfolios
Columbia Threadneedle names new manager of Pan European Equity Dividend fund
One of two lead portfolio management promotions in European equities
Davies made Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CIO as Burgess steps down
Departs after nine years
Columbia Threadneedle launches European short-dated high yield bond fund
Roman Gaiser and Gareth Simmons named managers
Columbia Threadneedle veteran Barrie Whitman to retire
New head of high yield
H1 2019: What made the headlines?
It wasn't all Brexit
Columbia Threadneedle hires former Jupiter distribution head Ring as CEO
Assuming role from 23 September
Asset managers lead the way with Brexit prep
Financial services look to set up offices away from the UK
Global equities: identifying tomorrow's 'superstars'
Industry Voice: Neil Robson, Head of Global Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says investors are preoccupied with the prospect of a global downturn. Instead, they should be looking at how technology and other factors are transforming business...
Is the worst over for emerging markets?
Industry Voice: Krishan Selva, Client Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says the main risk for emerging markets is in relation to the global trade war. However, negotiations will continue and the recent market correction provides...
Finding opportunity in Europe's volatility
Industry Voice: Philip Dicken, Head of European Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says the European market is generally efficient, but inefficiencies often appear at times of dislocation and volatility. We aim to take advantage of these and...
Fixed income outlook: A better year for bonds or more pain ahead?
Inflationary pressures
Fixation on Brexit misses the bigger picture
Industry Voice: Richard Colwell, Head of UK Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says UK firms which are busy making contingency plans and not waiting for clarity from politicians could prosper, and that going into 2019 there are many undervalued...
It's all eyes on trade for 2019
Industry Voice: William Davies, Global Head of Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, deconstructs the fear factors for 2019, from trade and interest rates to China, emerging markets and geopolitics.
Redefining the cycle - 2019 CIO outlook
Industry Voice: Mark Burgess, CIO EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, discusses the factors extending the business cycle and gives his outlook into 2019
The challenge of protecting portfolios amid high correlations
Partner Insight: Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Toby Nangle, manager of the Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund, reveals where he is seeing the best investment opportunities amid market re-ratings
CTI's Nangle: 'It is hard to see how the trajectory of trade distortions will affect the market ratings; that is worrying'
Partner Insight: Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Toby Nangle, manager of the Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund, explores how to price assets given negative investor sentiment
Five ways Guild of Investment Managers is seeking to change industry's 'male, pale and stale' reputation
Changing the face of investment
Why the traditional approach of combining bonds and equities is not the best way to improve risk-adjusted returns
Partner Insight: The way in which bonds have been so successfully combined with equities in the past 35 years has been contingent on them delivering high returns in periods of equity market stress. Yet in half of the 20-year periods over the past 120...
The traditional approach of combining bonds and equities in a portfolio is not necessarily the best way to improve risk-adjusted returns
Partner Insight: Over the past five years, global markets have performed well in the shadow of significant event risk, from the Chinese banking liquidity crisis of 2013 to the volatility caused by the threat of a global trade war (amongst other issues)...
Hargreaves Lansdown to make first switch to sub-advised mandates on MM range
Number of benefits
Columbia Threadneedle's CEO, EMEA, Scrimgeour: Asset management industry is in the middle of a 'perfect storm'
Coping with disruptive forces