Columbia Threadneedle to cap ongoing charges on two American and European equity funds

Columbia Threadneedle Investments will put a cap on the ongoing charges figure (OCF) for two of its funds after they failed to deliver "comparable market rates", according to the firms' latest Assessment of Value report.
Eight funds were red flagged on this metric, but only two are having their OCFs capped in a bid to resolve the issue on a fund-by-fund basis. The CT North American Equity fund has an OCF of 0.9%, according to its latest factsheet, but this will now be capped at 0.86%. The CT Select European Equity has an 0.82% OCF and will be capped at 0.91%. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits Both changes will become effective from 1 December 2024. Elsewhere in the report, the firm pledged to clarify the objectives of the CT Sustainable Opportunitie...
