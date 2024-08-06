Columbia Threadneedle to cap ongoing charges on two American and European equity funds

Following value assessment

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Columbia Threadneedle Investments will put a cap on the ongoing charges figure (OCF) for two of its funds after they failed to deliver "comparable market rates", according to the firms' latest Assessment of Value report.

Eight funds were red flagged on this metric, but only two are having their OCFs capped in a bid to resolve the issue on a fund-by-fund basis. The CT North American Equity fund has an OCF of 0.9%, according to its latest factsheet, but this will now be capped at 0.86%. The CT Select European Equity has an 0.82% OCF and will be capped at 0.91%. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits Both changes will become effective from 1 December 2024. Elsewhere in the report, the firm pledged to clarify the objectives of the CT Sustainable Opportunitie...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Blue Whale adds Philip Morris to top ten amid push for 'smoke-free world'

Fidelity International gets green light to launch private assets LTAF

More on Companies

Columbia Threadneedle to cap ongoing charges on two American and European equity funds
Companies

Columbia Threadneedle to cap ongoing charges on two American and European equity funds

Following value assessment

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 August 2024 • 2 min read
abrdn swings back into profit as investor redemptions slow
Companies

abrdn swings back into profit as investor redemptions slow

CEO search continues

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 August 2024 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Investing in leadership and the rise of the rockstar CEO
Companies

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Investing in leadership and the rise of the rockstar CEO

'Their personal brands have contributed to the premium valuations'

Derren Nathan
clock 06 August 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot