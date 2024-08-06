Columbia Threadneedle to cap ongoing charges on two American and European equity funds

Eight funds were red flagged on this metric, but only two are having their OCFs capped in a bid to resolve the issue on a fund-by-fund basis. The CT North American Equity fund has an OCF of 0.9%, according to its latest factsheet, but this will now be capped at 0.86%. The CT Select European Equity has an 0.82% OCF and will be capped at 0.91%. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits Both changes will become effective from 1 December 2024. Elsewhere in the report, the firm pledged to clarify the objectives of the CT Sustainable Opportunitie...