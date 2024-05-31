CT UK High Income board praises 'sensible and pragmatic' manager as trust posts outperformance

The CT UK High Income (CHI) trust has posted positive performance for the year to 31 March 2024, with net asset value and share price total return up 11.8% and 10.2%, respectively.
This compared to the total return of the FTSE All-Share index of 8.4% over the period. B share price total return, however, underperformed at 5.5%. In its annual results published today (31 May), chair Andrew Watkins praised portfolio manager David Moss for his "sensible and pragmatic approach", after taking on the role in July 2023. CT UK High Income trust replaces portfolio manager Watkins explained Moss has "fine-tuned" the trust's portfolio in the last ten months to "take account of changing market conditions and sentiment" and generated an increase in dividends – for the eleve...
