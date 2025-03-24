Partner Insight: Beyond the obvious - Where to find quality stocks

Quality investing isn't just about strong financials—it's about resilience and competitive edge. But quality isn't always obvious. Some businesses strengthen over time, making them attractive long-term investments. "It's no use buying a great business if you think the returns are going down," says Dave Dudding, Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "Our approach is very bottom-up and stock-specific. We want to understand the business models and the competitive dynamics driving returns," he says. While themes like electrification, clean energy, and digitalisat...