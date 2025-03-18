Partner Insight: Global equities - what defines quality?

With economic uncertainty persisting into 2025, investors are increasingly turning to quality stocks for stability and long-term growth. But what defines a quality company? "Quality is not something easily quantifiable through simple quant screens," says Neil Robson, Head of Global Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "Financial attributes get you part way there, but you really need to understand what's behind it." Instead, Robson believes finding quality is about understanding the competitive advantages that sustain a company's performance over time. So, rather than chasing...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes