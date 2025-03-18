Partner Insight: Global equities - what defines quality?

With economic uncertainty persisting into 2025, investors are increasingly turning to quality stocks for stability and long-term growth. But what defines a quality company? "Quality is not something easily quantifiable through simple quant screens," says Neil Robson, Head of Global Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "Financial attributes get you part way there, but you really need to understand what's behind it." Instead, Robson believes finding quality is about understanding the competitive advantages that sustain a company's performance over time. So, rather than chasing...