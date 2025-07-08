Fidelity International and PGIM among six firms to join ACT List 2025

Now at 34 signatories

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Think tank and advocacy group City Hive has added six major firms to its flagship Action, Challenge and Transparency (ACT) list for 2025.

Fidelity International, Marlborough Group, PGIM, Principal Asset Management, Rebalance Earth and Robeco Asset Management have joined the 28 pre-existing signatories, bringing the current total to 34. Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025 The ACT list is a movement dedicated to growing dedication in the industry to cultural accountability. ACT was launched in 2022 and the ACT Stewardship Council was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion in the Investment Industry achievement at Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Awa...

