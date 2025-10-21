Think tank unveils toolkit for investment trust boards to boost governance oversight

ACT Investment Trust Toolkit

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Think tank and advocacy group City Hive has launched a ‘toolkit’ specifically for investment trusts, designed to help bolster boards’ ability to assess and manage their governance levels.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

UK wealth managers' lack of confidence in crypto could see clients miss out

Public borrowing jumps almost 9% year-on-year as City calls for a shift in fiscal rules

More on Investment Trusts

Bluefield Solar Income mulls integrated business model amid performance worries
Investment Trusts

Bluefield Solar Income mulls integrated business model amid performance worries

Discount narrowed marginally to 17%

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
Think tank unveils toolkit for investment trust boards to boost governance oversight
Investment Trusts

Think tank unveils toolkit for investment trust boards to boost governance oversight

ACT Investment Trust Toolkit

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: China's recovery is for real and these trusts will benefit most
Investment Trusts

Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: China's recovery is for real and these trusts will benefit most

No longer 'uninvestable'

Josef Licsauer
clock 21 October 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot