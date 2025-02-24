City Hive appoints HL's Emma Wall and Rathbones' David Coombs as ACT chairs

City Hive has appointed Hargreaves' Landsdown Emma Wall and Rathbones' David Coombs as chairs of the ACT Stewardship Council and Global Leadership Council, respectively.
The appointments follow an increasing push for investment managers to commit to transparency and become signatories of City Hive's Action, Challenge, Transparency (ACT) Framework. At the end of January, the advocacy group said ten investment management firms signed up to its ACT Framework in 2024, marking a 58.8% rise from the previous year. City Hive's ACT sees 60% surge in signatories in 2024 Wall is head of platform investments at Hargreaves Lansdown and has been a member of the ACT Stewardship Council since May 2022, when it was launched. The council consists of an expert pa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes