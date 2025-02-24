City Hive appoints HL's Emma Wall and Rathbones' David Coombs as ACT chairs

ACT Stewardship and Global Leadership councils

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

City Hive has appointed Hargreaves' Landsdown Emma Wall and Rathbones' David Coombs as chairs of the ACT Stewardship Council and Global Leadership Council, respectively.

The appointments follow an increasing push for investment managers to commit to transparency and become signatories of City Hive's Action, Challenge, Transparency (ACT) Framework. At the end of January, the advocacy group said ten investment management firms signed up to its ACT Framework in 2024, marking a 58.8% rise from the previous year. City Hive's ACT sees 60% surge in signatories in 2024 Wall is head of platform investments at Hargreaves Lansdown and has been a member of the ACT Stewardship Council since May 2022, when it was launched. The council consists of an expert pa...

Trustpilot