Matthews Asia appoints global chief investment officer
Joins from Nikko Asset Management
GAM's Beesley to replace Saacke as Artemis CIO
Saacke to concentrate on managing money
Saxo Bank predicts 'green megatrend' in equities amid growing climate awareness
Climate and environment becomes key priority
SJP CIO Chris Ralph switches to chief global strategist role
Deputy CIO Tom Beal to take over
C-suite succession planning: The key considerations
What to do when preparing for a change of guard
Cohen & Steers names CIO to replace Harvey
Jon Cheigh has been with the business for 15 years
Ashburton Investments hires from Sanlam for new CIO role
Patrice Rassou was head of equities at Sanlam
Hermes, UBS and Federated launch engagement high yield funds
New product to be launched 2 October
Munro to succeed Cheetham as HSBC GAM global CIO
Cheetham announced retirement in May
LGIM names new CIO as Anton Eser departs
Sonja Laud new CIO
HSBC GAM CIO Cheetham to retire
Exec calls time on 40-year investment career
Fidelity appoints ASI's McCaffery as global CIO of alternatives and solutions arm
Growing alternatives business
ASI promotes McKillop to lead client solutions group
Formerly global head of product
Beaufort promotes Balkham to CIO
Clarke replacing Balkham
Ruffer CIO: Asset management industry today as risky as bank leverage in 2008
QE facilitated transfer of risk
Walker Crips CIO Rushton to depart after seven years
Also CEO of investment management business
Update: Brooks Macdonald's Park promoted to deputy CIO
Joined in 2009
LGIM hires Laud as deputy CIO after just 18 months at Fidelity
Also appoints new head of solutions
Jupiter promotes Dryer to deputy CIO
Joined in 2013
Franklin Templeton promotes Sonal Desai to fixed income CIO as Molumphy retires
Calvin Ho promoted to director of research for TGM
Investment Conundrums: Why Premier CIO Birrell is 'as underweight as can be' in bonds
Lack of attractive valuations
Brown Shipley hires Santander AM's Vaughan as CIO Smith departs
Spent seven years at Santander
Investment Conundrums: Oppenheimer's CIO on why 'all bets are off' if he is wrong on the US dollar
Oil price stability also key
Troy's Lyon: Our biggest concerns for markets
Central bank policy mistake biggest risk