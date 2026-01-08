Lazard AM names Eric Van Nostrand as its first CIO

Portfolio managers to report to him

Cristian Angeloni
1 min read

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) has promoted Eric Van Nostrand to chief investment officer, a newly created role and the first for the firm.

