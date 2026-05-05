The Big Interview: Bentley Reid's CIO Paul O'Neill on avoiding private credit and UK small caps

'Pressure to conform'

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

“The message we've been communicating to clients is that it doesn't generally pay to trade around big geopolitical events,” says Bentley Reid CIO Paul O’Neill.

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