Omnis Investments CIO and former CEO Robert Jeffree exits firm

Following previous CIO's exit in January

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read
Robert Jeffree (pictured) joined Omnis Investments in 2020.
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Robert Jeffree (pictured) joined Omnis Investments in 2020.

Omnis Investments’ interim chief investment officer Robert Jeffree has left the firm, Investment Week understands.

Jeffree began his 20-year career as a fund of funds manager at New Star Asset Management, before stints at C Hoare & Co and Banque Transatlantique.

He joined Omnis in 2020 as its CIO before taking on the role of CEO in February 2023. According to Jeffree's LinkedIn profile, he was reassigned as interim CIO in February 2026.

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This occurred after his predecessor, Andrew Summers, left the firm at the end of January after just over two years in the role. 

Jeffree will be replaced by Robert McElvanney on an interim basis, subject to regulatory approval, IW understands.

In a 25-year career, industry veteran McElvanney has filled senior roles within investment consultancy and fund strategy at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Aon Hewitt and Santander Asset Management.

Most recently, he was interim head of fund at the Lancashire Country Pension fund until November 2025.

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