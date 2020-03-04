Church House

Church House's Wharton hikes FRNs from zero to 30%
Church House's Wharton hikes FRNs from zero to 30%

Jeremy Wharton, manager of the £175m Church House Investment Grade Corporate Bond fund, has increased his allocation to floating rate notes (FRNs) from almost zero at the start of 2014 to 30%, as a means of protection against future interest rate rises....

  • UK