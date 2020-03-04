Church House
2020 alternatives outlook: Real assets and gold offer 'key benefits' for investors
Prospects for alternatives remain positive
Three protective offerings for absolute return sector sceptics
The best funds to protect against downsides
Church House rings the changes on UK Managed Growth fund
New plans announced ahead of name change
JM Finn's Mahon returns to Church House IM
Joins investment team
The Return of 'The Italian Question'
2018 has seen another spring dominated by political manoeuvrings, in particular the return of 'The Italian Question'.
2018 World Cup - FundCalibre's fund managers dream team
Tournament takes place in Russia
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
Managers with conviction: Six funds with large stakes in a single company
Funds with one holding taking up large chunks of the portfolio
Church House's Campbell-Lamerton: No need to worry about ECB rate rises in 2018
Investors can 'sleep easily'
Opinion: A new concept of risk has emerged for investors
Markets have realised they have a new concept of risk to play with: idiotic risk. Largely unquantifiable, we see many shining examples, whether in North Korea, the White House or No 10.
Church House IM expands client relationship team with Sanlam FOUR hire
Paul Zoltowski joins team
Part I: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
Opportunities in a number of sectors
Church House: Not all absolute return funds are created equal
Church House Investment Management's sales director Sam Liddle discusses why it is wrong to tar all absolute return funds with the same brush.
Church House's Mahon: Oil-producing states in a 'prisoner's dilemma'
Since the start of the year, the market has become exceptionally troubled by the price of oil. Although a falling oil price has historically been seen as a good thing, the severity of the decline has left many wondering about the possible repercussions....
Church House launches model portfolio service
Six risk-rated portfolios
Church House CEO: Managers should sell risk, not performance
Does not follow sector classifications
'Cash is a safe haven' - Is now the right time to raise cash positions?
As equities reach record highs and fresh volatility hits fixed income markets, Investment Week asks if cash is now looking like a more appealing proposition.
Managers' top contrarian trades revealed
What is your most interesting contrarian position?
Church House's Wharton hikes FRNs from zero to 30%
Jeremy Wharton, manager of the £175m Church House Investment Grade Corporate Bond fund, has increased his allocation to floating rate notes (FRNs) from almost zero at the start of 2014 to 30%, as a means of protection against future interest rate rises....
Are bond markets sleepwalking into rate complacency?
Are markets sleepwalking into rate complacency?
Rate divergence: Fund managers reveal their currency plays
Fund managers reveal currency plays
Are you positioned for interest rate rises or cuts this year?
Are you positioned for rate rises or cuts this year?