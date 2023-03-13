Stock Spotlight: Managers adamant on Greggs' ability to deliver despite inflation bite

Despite closing the period with a 30% drop on its share price in 2022, according to data from Morningstar, and with inflation taking a toll on its profits, the UK bakery has proved resilient during an economically turbulent year, sparking confidence from fund managers and analysts alike.

Greggs CEO Roisin Currie, who took over from Roger Whiteside in May 2022, commended the bakery for its "year of strong progress", yet she noted consumer incomes remain under pressure and the company expects cost inflation for 2023 to hit around 9-10%.

Central bank chiefs toughen rhetoric against inflation

But the figure does not seem to concern fund managers, who believe Greggs can improve its profit this year.

Guido Dacie-Lombardo, lead manager of the Montanaro UK Income fund, which holds Greggs, thinks the company's plans to expand opening hours into the evening and increase the number of physical stores will grow its addressable market and appeal.

Fred Mahon, co-manager of Church House UK Equity Growth and UK Smaller Companies, which also hold the UK bakery, agreed, adding that Greggs is generating more revenue from its existing store base, extended opening times and expanded menu.

"Greggs is not looking to challenge traditional restaurants," he added, citing a "fragmented competition" when it comes to the on-the-go food market. This means that if Greggs can match its 2022 growth, it can easily outpace the predicted 9-10% cost inflation, he noted.

On top of this, Tobias Bucks, co-manager of Marlborough Global SmallCap, which holds the bakery as well, said Greggs has a "stellar history in managing margins and costs".

Stock Spotlight: Marks & Spencer makeover sparks first signs of success

Interestingly, all three managers are in agreement on Greggs' future trajectory and its ability to maintain growth and profitability.

"Greggs' marketing investments are driving more brand awareness and, ultimately, sales," Montanaro's Dacie-Lombardo said.

This is mirrored by the company's app, which at the end of last year counted 1.1 million active customers (up from 400,000 in 2021), as it has also been at the core of increased client loyalty and frequency of in-store visits.

Strategic locations

In regards to stores, the bakery will open 150 net new locations this year which, according to Church House's Mahon, will comprise a mix of new shops and relocated ones.

The firm has focused largely on increasing "strategic locations", as they seem to drive most of Greggs' business, especially those near tube and train stations, as well as in airports.

This is likely the reason for the company's franchise push - with 50 of the 150 new stores set to be franchises - since many locations, such as airports, will only allow franchised shops in their venues, Mahon added.

Mamta Valechha, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, praised Greggs' expansion and growth plans, arguing that "the best way to beat inflation is to keep growing sales, and Greggs has done just that".

There will probably be another price increase at the bakery, which is likely to lead to productivity gains, she added.

"While that has meant profit is flat due to inflation, as cost pressures ease it will be in a good position to boost this once again," she said.

UK GDP grows by 0.3% in January

Another opportunity has become available to Greggs due to the rapidly changing landscape of the post-coronavirus high street, with competition "within walking distance of Greggs" falling, Valechha added.

Similarly, on a regional level, the company has the opportunity to expand beyond London, the research analyst added, with the North of England, Midlands, Wales and Scotland providing "plenty of white space".

Marlborough's Bucks echoed Valechha's stance, arguing that estate footprint growth is an "important driver for Greggs' leading position in the food-to-go market".

Expansions in several areas of the UK are likely, he said, but locations with high rents, such as central London, may not become a viable option.

"By closing underperforming stores and focusing on those that attract foot traffic for longer hours, through breakfast and evening trade, we expect Greggs to maximise its returns on capital," he explained.

Church House's Mahon added that he saw a big opportunity in Greggs owing to what he described as undervalued shares, mostly due to the global market being overly concerned with the UK consumer sector, which is undoubtedly having a tougher time as a recessionary threat looms.