The Big Interview: Church House's Wharton on CEO role and future growth plans

Dozens of immaculate limited edition James Bond posters adorn the walls; alongside the carpeted stairs, across the walls of the main reception and in the meeting room where Jerry Wharton is being interviewed - one of his first press interviews since becoming CEO of the company.

"Some things will change, but we are not trying to reinvent a wheel that rotates very successfully already," he says of his appointment.

Wharton, who first joined Church House in 2004 to run the firm's Investment Grade Fixed Interest fund - which he still runs today - also co-manages its £496m Tenax Absolute Return Strategies vehicle, which he launched alongside his co-CIO and CEO predecessor James Mahon.

Now with a 14-year track record under its belt, the vehicle has become Church House's most well-known fund offering, making a name for itself as arguably one of the few funds in the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector that has ‘done what it says on the tin' over long- and short-term time frames.

Wharton, who previously co-founded an independent gilt broker and spent half a decade as a professional derivatives investor, said Tenax was launched as a means of blending his and Mahon's specialties together into one offering, with Mahon having more of a background in equities, derivatives and options trading.

"We had a very helpful seed investor back in 2007, who was one of our biggest clients and had made a lot of money from the sale of his company," Wharton explains. "We got a decent chunk of it, which became the foundation capital for the fund.

"We spent a lot of time with him discussing what he was looking for, and it came down to never taking the amount of risk he had taken to build up that capital in the first place, so that is where its absolute return mandate came from."

As with all of Church House's funds - of which there are six available to UK retail investors - it was initially launched for the firm's private clients, and each mandate still retains a ‘private client' approach to investing, according to Wharton.

"A lot of our private clients are family and friends, or people who we know and got to know," he explains. "This is the basis of how we run our funds and the foundation for our final ‘smell test' before making investment decisions: would our clients expect to see this particular holding in the fund?

"We never want to be asked a question that we cannot answer properly, and we are always completely transparent with our investors."

Another key investment rule for Wharton is that, on the credit side, a lot of companies he invests in are "plain vanilla, well-known names", with the ultimate goal to produce steady returns through a process that is easy to explain to clients.

"We don't hold any ‘off-the-run' names that nobody knows anything about," he says. "We have always had this type of mentality towards our investments, which is part of the aim of making things compliant on an ESG level."

While Wharton explicitly says the firm is not an ESG investment house - nor is it trying to be - the company has long held good governance at the core of its philosophy. It is for this reason the firm has very little exposure to emerging markets across any of its products, according to the CEO, as he argues establishing "any kind of ESG credibility [in these regions] can, at times, be impossible".

"We follow ESG principles without having to label or suddenly rename our funds. We think this would be disingenuous," he reasons.

Elsewhere, the firm is a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, and in terms of making decisions on responsible investing, it makes use of a subcommittee "when we can't square the circle ourselves".

Next steps

Further down the line, Wharton says there are plans for "one or two new funds" - one of which could indeed be focused on sustainable investing.

"We are very wary of trying to backdate and reinvent existing vehicles; we are far more likely to come up with a new fund that is 100% compliant and achieves exactly what we want it to," he explains.

The CEO adds that Church House - which now has more than £1bn under management - is "immensely scalable" as a business given its combined focus on private clients and institutional investors.

"We are looking to add to the private client side," he says. "We have had several teams show interest in us as a firm since last year, because they spent their time working at home thinking: ‘Do I need to be working for a big machine?' when they can have an element of equity ownership, or be much more involved with the day-to-day running of things."

That being said, the CEO points out clients are "very happy with what [Church House] offers" on the fund side, and so will "not suddenly hire 20 new people on the fund side of the business and launch ten new products".

"We have had one fund launch in the last 20 years, and that was Tenax," he points out. "It will be more of a case of evolving over time rather than going for all-out growth.

"This plan fits in with my time scale, in that I do not have one. I turned 55 this year and there are quite a few more years left in me yet."