Well onside for recovery: Do not underestimate the 'bouncebackability' of the UK economy

"Bouncebackability" may not sound like a real term, but it is. In fact, it is one of very few created by a football manager to enter the Oxford English Dictionary alongside the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson's phrase "squeaky bum time" back in 2005.

This particular phrase was coined by Crystal Palace FC's manager Iain Dowie during the 2003-04 season. Specifically, Dowie was referring to how his team travelled from the relegation zone in the December of that season to eventually being promoted to the Premier League through the play-offs in May.

The importance of this piece of sporting trivia depends greatly on how large a fan you are of Crystal Palace. But there's no denying that the term has had staying power.

It has also gone on to be used to refer to many other incidents of the capacity to recover quickly from a setback.

We believe that the next large-scale example of bouncebackability will be the UK economy. Like Crystal Palace nearly two decades ago, the UK has taken its fair share of hits in recent times.

There was Brexit back in 2016, which devastated the pound and slowed growth due to uncertainty around the outcome of the UK's divorce from the EU.

In more recent memory, there has, of course, been the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the UK Government itself put it, "the magnitude of the recession caused by the pandemic is unprecedented in modern times". UK GDP declined by 9.9% in 2020, the steepest drop since consistent records began in 1948.

Claims for Universal Credit soared five to seven times the normal rate, hundreds of thousands of SMEs closed, with more still at risk, and interest rates fell back to record lows.

Of course, the pandemic will have enormous long-term impacts on the UK economy. Stop-start policies and never-before-seen levels of central bank intervention and government handouts are expected to result in "scarring" to the economy that will take many years to fully overcome.

However, on a shorter-term view, with the vaccine roll-out now in full flow, many lockdown restrictions being lifted, including the reopening of pubs, restaurants and shops, we expect a massive uptick in consumer spending from current lows in the second half of the year.

Recent figures from the Bank of England estimate that UK families have squirrelled away some £150bn collectively over the past year while largely confined to their homes.

Importantly, these funds are mostly thought to be sitting in people's current accounts rather than in their long-term savings.

The Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane expects these families to go on a spending spree that will give the UK economy a vital shot in the arm.

In particular, we expect the largest beneficiaries to be those operating in the areas that have suffered the most since March 2020 - namely retail.

Travel, retail and restaurant names are already beginning to stage a cautious recovery from their pandemic lows on expectations of huge sums returning to the high street.

But as the veil of uncertainty is properly lifted and all restrictions come to an end - after all, many remain wary of further delays and lockdowns after the events of the past year-and-a-half - we expect this effect to intensify.