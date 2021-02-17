Church House UK Equity Growth eyes FTSE 250's 'bouncebackability'

Church House UK Equity Growth has bolstered its exposure to domestically-focused FTSE 250 consumer stocks at the expense of larger, international peers, in efforts to capture the best of the UK's "bouncebackability".

Speaking to Investment Week, co-managers Fred Mahon and Rory Campbell-Lamerton said they had taken advantage of 2020 volatility to purchase a series of names that had been on their "watch list" for some time and became cheaper amid an indiscriminate sell-off.

Not all earnings are created equal: Online retailers, gaming and diagnostics emerge as winners of 2020

"From a top-down level, we have moved away slightly from FTSE 100 international businesses into more FTSE 250 domestic businesses, such as Trainline, JD Sports, Greggs, Barclay Group and Young's," said Mahon.

"We have taken out most of our price takers in favour of price makers," added Campbell-Lamerton. "The only price takers we are left with really are the allocation to Rio Tinto mining, which has done really well, and Barclays Bank, which we think is the highest quality and best placed bank at the moment.

"It is very rare that you get a meaningful sell-off in these high-quality growth businesses but we have had plenty of that."

As a result of portfolio changes, consumer products have grown from 16% of the UK Equity Growth fund to 26% by the end of 2020, according to data from FE fundinfo.

FTSE 250 stocks now account for 46.6% of the total portfolio, as of 1 February.

Among the newer holdings the team is most confident about is pub chain Young's, which saw its share price plummet as much as 43.5% in the March 2020 sell-off and has been hampered since by UK-wide coronavirus restrictions.

"If you look at the long-term prospect for the business it looks very healthy," said Mahon.

He cited Young's performance in the summer of 2020, when pubs were able to reopen under restrictive conditions, and the pub chain was able to deliver revenues at 87% of the same time last year.

"If you assume that in the second half of 2021 they get back those 87% levels, that would be a tripling of revenue on the previous half," said Mahon.

"There is also obviously plenty of pent-up demand, and sports events coming up which definitely get people into the pubs."

Home and dry: UK equities safe from dividend cuts as Lockdown 3.0 continues

Citing football manager Iain Dowie, Campbell-Lamerton said he is confident about the capacity of the UK economy to rebound in the second half of 2021: "The UK has great bouncebackability. [Dowie] coined the term in the 90s when Crystal Palace were relegated and bounced back in the next year's play-off final.

"We fundamentally believe Britain is well placed to emulate this example, and be a shining light of the next three years."