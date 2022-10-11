Church House hires former JM Finn chair as client director

The move comes a little over a year after Edgedale stepped down from his position at JM Finn after a 37-year career at the firm.

During his time at JM Finn, Edgedale served in multiple roles, including senior partner, before becoming chair in 2011.

Commenting on his appointment, Edgegale said: "I have known Church House increasingly well, having for many years used their corporate bond fund as a cornerstone holding in most of my clients' portfolios."

"I have always valued their focus on capital preservation and stable income generation, and I know that their disciplined approach to risk management underscores their whole approach to portfolio management, something of which I fully intend to continue taking advantage of."

James Johnsen, director of wealth management at Church House, said he had "long admired" Edgedale for what he achieved at JM Finn and added that he is "delighted" that he has chosen Church House for the next phase of his career.

"As a long-standing investor in our flagship corporate bond fund, we know James well and look forward to welcoming him and his many client connections into the business," he said.

Jerry Wharton, CEO at Church House, said that attracting someone of the stature of James is "another important step forward" in the fulfilment of his vision for Church House.

"With backing of the Cayzer Family Trust and an experienced management team our business has ambitious growth plans. Our aim is to be the benchmark for success amongst independently owned investment specialists," he said.

"To achieve that aim we need talented investment professionals like James and I look forward to seeing more people of his calibre joining in the near future."