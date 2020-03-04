Chelsea Financial Services

Fund supermarket discounts

Chelsea Financial Services (branded as Chelsea Investment Intelligence) was founded in 1983 by present chairman John Holder. The company is an online supermarket that lets investors access a wide range of funds, and offers a shortlist of funds to simplify chice for individual investors. It is a discount broker and was one the first intermediaries to discount initial charges on unit trusts and bonds, and later PEPs and ISAs.

Managing director Darius McDermott is a frequent contributor to Investment Week and you can read some of his pieces here.