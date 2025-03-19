Passives' proposed exclusion from FCA CCI adding to investor confusion and risks sending progress back to square one

The investment industry has just one day left to submit its feedback to the highly anticipated Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) framework, but with days to go confusion remains abound about what comes next for this sector and for the UK regulatory landscape.
The Financial Conduct Authority unveiled it was planning to adopt a new product information regime last year "to help understand the investment products they are buying, while giving firms flexibility to innovate". House of Lords' campaign group submits damming industry review of FCA's CCI framework ahead of deadline The legislation seeks to tackle the hangover from pre-Brexit rules that required investment funds and other products to supply standardised documents covering prescribed information. "In practice these documents were often complex, unclear and could miss important poin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes