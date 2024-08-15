Former AFH investment research head joins abrdn as investment manager

abrdn has brought in Benjamin Benson as an investment manager within the firm’s multi asset investment solutions team.
Benson made the move from AFH Wealth Management, where he spent almost 18 months as head of investment research, a role he said he "very much enjoyed" and where he "gained a great deal of experience", according to a LinkedIn post. "Benson's experience in fund research and asset allocation will further strengthen our managed investment offering with the MyFolio portfolios, as well as the growing number of bespoke and Asian mandates that are managed by our multi asset desk," said Christopher Carlton, head of fund selection, multi-asset investment solutions at abrdn. abrdn swings back in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes