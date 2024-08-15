Former AFH investment research head joins abrdn as investment manager

Benson made the move from AFH Wealth Management, where he spent almost 18 months as head of investment research, a role he said he "very much enjoyed" and where he "gained a great deal of experience", according to a LinkedIn post. "Benson's experience in fund research and asset allocation will further strengthen our managed investment offering with the MyFolio portfolios, as well as the growing number of bespoke and Asian mandates that are managed by our multi asset desk," said Christopher Carlton, head of fund selection, multi-asset investment solutions at abrdn. abrdn swings back in...