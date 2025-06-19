Fed decision to hold rates 'inevitable' amid global trade uncertainty

In its Wednesday (19 June) decision, members of the Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to keep the federal funds rates at 4.25%-4.5% as the world's largest economy continued to grow at a solid pace in the last month. "Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated," the Fed stated, adding that America's central bank remains committed to bringing inflation to its 2% target and achieve maximum employment. Recession fears recede but still higher than they were at start of the year But the US Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% in the twelve mon...