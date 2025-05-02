Deep Dive: Trump has 'too much to lose' abandoning markets but 'resentment' could get the better of him

In the 100 days since he took office for his second term, markets have been battered by a savage swing from a vote-winning business-first agenda to an America-first (against all odds) one. A pro-business ‘Trump bump' initially saw the S&P 500 hit a new record high in February but, by March, it had slumped into correction territory as the president began to unveil his protectionist tariff plans, before bottoming on 8 April following a brutal loss of investor confidence post-‘Liberation Day'. 100 days of Trump 2.0 in charts: Fed rate cuts, S&P 500 crash and questions over Treasuries ...