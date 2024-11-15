Government to bring ESG ratings providers under FCA mandate

Following a wider consultation with key stakeholders, which it published on Thursday (14 November), the Treasury has also shared a draft Statutory Instrument (SI), on which it said it would welcome technical comments by 14 January 2025. Over recent months, the sustainable investment industry has clamoured for clarity from the government amid criticism from sustainable investment professionals about the lack of transparency behind how ESG ratings are calculated and applied. In August, prior to the release of the consultation results, Charles Stanley's head of responsible investing, P...