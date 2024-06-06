Vanguard's Jumana Saleheen: How the Fed may influence the ECB's course

The ECB is preparing to lower its interest rates. As a result, monetary policies in Europe and the US would be diverging with major consequences for the financial markets.
All eyes are on Frankfurt. The central bankers of the European Central Bank are meeting in the German financial centre today (6 June) to discuss the future course of monetary policy. The majority of observers assume that the ECB will initiate a downward turn in interest rates. However, it faces the problem of loosening monetary policy before the US Federal Reserve, the world's most important central bank. The Fed is currently making no attempt to quickly follow the ECB. How is potential central bank monetary policy divergence affecting asset allocation? Instead, statements ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes