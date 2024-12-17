Outlook 2025: What central banks could have in store next year

Joining Dojan are Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, and Andrew Pease, chief investment strategist at Russell Investments. This week, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will review interest rates again, as the former prepares to cut them one last time in 2024, while the latter is expected to hold back. James and Pease explore the options central banks will have at their disposal in 2025, as well as how Trump's inflationary policies could alter their course.