Outlook 2025: What central banks could have in store next year

In this video panel, Investment Week Senior Reporter Sorin-Andrei Dojan spoke with experts about the monetary policy outlook in 2025 and how central banks’ decisions could change in light of president-elect Donald Trump’s return to power.
Joining Dojan are Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, and Andrew Pease, chief investment strategist at Russell Investments. This week, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will review interest rates again, as the former prepares to cut them one last time in 2024, while the latter is expected to hold back. James and Pease explore the options central banks will have at their disposal in 2025, as well as how Trump's inflationary policies could alter their course.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes